Modi, Trump to attend Quad meet in Manila tomorrow

14:43

A meeting of the leaders of the Quad group -- comprising the US, India, Australia and Japan -- is scheduled to be held in Manila on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, a senior US official said.



The meeting of the Quad leaders, the first in two years, will bring together Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.



The last meeting of Quad leaders was chaired by then US President Joe Biden in Delaware on September 21, 2024.



"On Tuesday evening in Manilaâ€¦ the president will participate in a multilateral meeting with Quad leaders to discuss shared interests of peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific region," Olivia Wales, Assistant Press Secretary at the White House, said here.



She said under President Trump's leadership, the Quad has demonstrated that it is a partnership of action, tackling the region's toughest challenges and driving opportunities to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.



The Quad group was created in 2007, but went mostly dormant the year after amid concerns about provoking China.



In 2017, Trump revived it to address growing concerns about China's increasing economic, diplomatic and military heft in the Indo-Pacific, though he never held a leaders' summit.



The Manila meeting will be the Quad leaders' first meeting during Trump's present term as US President.



Foreign Ministers of the Quad grouping have met on five occasions since Trump assumed office in the second term on January 20, 2025.



Last month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had indicated that the Quad leaders could meet on the sidelines of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit in Manila.



Philippines is hosting the summit in its capacity as the current Chair of the 11-nation ASEAN.