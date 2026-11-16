Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Modi heads to Manila for Asean, East Asia summits

Mon, 16 November 2026
Share:
09:18
image
India's relationship with ASEAN countries is at the heart of its Act East Policy and occupies a central place in its MAHASAGAR vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he embarks on a two-day visit to the Philippines.

Modi is visiting Manila on November 16-17 to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr.

In his departure statement, the PM said India's ties with ASEAN, rooted in centuries of civilisational exchanges, have evolved into a dynamic partnership spanning trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people relations.

At the ASEAN-India Summit, Modi said he looks forward to working with fellow leaders to build on the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and give further momentum to shared aspirations for growth, connectivity and prosperity.

He said the East Asia Summit will provide an important platform for discussing regional and global challenges and that he will exchange views with participating leaders on strengthening peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

The prime minister will also interact with the Indian community in the Philippines, whose contributions, he said, strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

He expressed confidence that the visit would impart fresh energy to India's partnership with ASEAN and reinforce the collective commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Italian leader raises 'vote chori' slogan at Cong event; BJP reacts
LIVE! Italian leader raises 'vote chori' slogan at Cong event; BJP reacts

J-K Cong chief's 'army killed 2 cops' theory sparks row
J-K Cong chief's 'army killed 2 cops' theory sparks row

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Karra has called for a thorough investigation into the killing of two SPOs in Kishtwar, citing claims that security personnel might have mistakenly shot them. He also accused the BJP of...

Jensen Huang mulls return as Nvidia CEO: Report
Jensen Huang mulls return as Nvidia CEO: Report

Jensen Huang is reportedly considering a return as Nvidia's CEO, with strong lobbying efforts from influential tech executives like Elon Musk and Tim Sweeney. This comes as Nvidia's board investigates the circumstances of his departure...

Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan...: Diljit Dosanjh on MP concert
Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan...: Diljit Dosanjh on MP concert

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh performed in Indore, claiming he faced opposition and attempts to stop his concert. He told the audience he was unafraid and recited a famous couplet by Rahat Indori. Earlier bomb threats related to the...

'Are Muslims Against Ram?'
'Are Muslims Against Ram?'

'I do not know how Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party think that Muslims will be hurt or they will be alienated if he goes to temples.'