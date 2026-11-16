'Million-dollar missile vs $3000 drone': CDS on future wars

12:54

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani on Monday said artificial intelligence (AI), satellite-based intelligence and mass-produced drones were increasingly reshaping modern warfare, with the entire geographical expanse of a nation emerging as a potential battlefield, warning that "nobody is safe" in the expanding battle space.



Addressing a session titled 'Preparing India's Armed Forces & Future Wars' at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in New Delhi, the CDS said the changing economics of warfare, the growing contest for technological superiority and the expansion of the battlefield were among the key factors determining the nature of future conflicts.



He said the distinction between the front and rear areas was increasingly disappearing, with industries, networks, power centres and citizens also becoming vulnerable to attacks.



"If I look at three aspects which are increasingly important today, these are first, the changing economics of warfare, two, increasing contest for technological superiority, and three, the expanding battle space," General Raja Subramani said.



Explaining the changing economics of warfare, he said relatively inexpensive weapons, including drones, could overwhelm sophisticated defence systems, making it necessary for countries to develop affordable, mass-produced equipment alongside advanced military platforms.



"The economics of warfare are increasingly changing in the sense that mass and cheaper weapons can increasingly overwhelm sophisticated defences. If you are using a million-dollar missile to counter a $2500 or $3000 drone, then the economics of warfare are likely to go increasingly against you. We have seen the US deplete its Patriot missiles at a rapid rate, and that replenishment is going to take years to make. Therefore, the importance of the ability to make cheap, affordable mass equipment, along with having sophisticated equipment," he said.



On the growing contest for technological superiority, the CDS said control over artificial intelligence, data and critical minerals would be essential for countries seeking to maintain their economic and military strength.



"Point number two, there is an increasing contest for technological control, whether it be AI, whether it be data, whether it be critical minerals. We are seeing it being played out increasingly between the United States and China, who are now the technological leaders, but others are also rapidly looking at closing the gaps. Any country which needs to be economically strong, militarily strong, needs to control the critical technology that underpins its economic superiority as well as military capability," he said.



Emphasising the expanding nature of the battlefield, General Raja Subramani said the distinction between military and commercial infrastructure was also becoming increasingly blurred, making civilian networks and critical infrastructure vulnerable during conflicts.



"Point number three - battle space is increasingly expanding. Previously, there used to be front and rear. Now there is no front and rear. Front, rear and depth: the entire nation's space is a battle space. Nobody is safe. Whether it be industry, whether it be networks, whether it be power centres, whether it be citizens, everybody is a legitimate target because of the increasing range of cheap and sophisticated weapons," he said.



"The battle space is no longer confined only to the front. Everybody, the networks that we rely on, the energy sources that power these networks, the data that is used to compute and to carry out decisions, all of them will be increasingly targeted," he added.



The CDS also highlighted lessons from ongoing conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the US-Israel-Iran conflict, saying future warfare would require a combination of mass-produced equipment, rapid technological adaptation, industrial capacity and resilient supply chains.