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Man kills 85YO mother after failing to bear medical expenses

Mon, 16 November 2026
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16:34
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Unable to bear prolonged medical expenses for his 85-year-old mother Umarani Ghosh, her 67-year-old son, Sagar Ghosh allegedly killed her.

The incident took place in Haridevpur police station area in the southwest part of Kolkata, West Bengal. 

Ghosh allegedly called the emergency helpline 100 himself and informed the police that he had killed his mother after which he was arrested. The police visited his residence and recovered his mother's body.

Ghosh confessed the crime during questioning, claiming that she was suffering from prolonged illness and he could no longer bear the expenses of her medical treatment.

The police suspect that the woman was strangled to death. The final cause of death will be established after the post-mortem report is received. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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