Man held for sharing morphed pics of Sonakshi Sinha released over procedural lapse

09:06

A man held for allegedly circulating morphed photographs of actor Sonakshi Sinha on social media has been released after a Mumbai court declared his arrest illegal over a procedural lapse, an official said.



The Bandra police in Mumbai on Friday registered a case on the complaint of the actor that a Delhi-based man had shared her morphed photographs on social media, he said.



Police apprehended the man in Delhi's Shahdara area on Saturday and brought him to Mumbai, where they produced him before a magistrate's court in Bandra.



While the police sought three-day custody, the court noted that the accused had not been produced before the competent magistrate's court in Delhi.



The Bandra court magistrate observed that the police appeared to have brought the accused directly from Delhi without following the mandatory legal procedure.



The court also noted that the police failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for not producing him before the magistrate in Delhi.



In view of the procedural lapse, the Bandra court declared the man's arrest illegal and ordered his release, the official said.