Lawyer escorted out of CJI's courtroom after making 'unsavoury' remarks

22:29

In an unusual turn of events, a lawyer was escorted out of a courtroom of the Supreme Court on Monday after he allegedly made unsubstantiated and unsavoury remarks against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant.



The moment a bench comprising the CJI and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana assembled in the afternoon, the lawyer sought an urgent hearing on his submissions regarding alleged corruption in the judiciary.



He alleged that he has not received any response from the CJI's office on his communication on the issue sent on November 2.



The lawyer urged the bench to accord a hearing straightaway.



"You cannot mention anything like this," Justice Mohana said. When the lawyer persisted, the CJI said, "We will see, you just wait."



However, the lawyer allegedly proceeded to make unsavoury remarks against the CJI.



"No, I would not wait. You cannot sit in that chair. You do not deserve. You do not have the integrity for that," the lawyer said.



After that, the virtual proceedings of the court were stopped for some time.



Later, according to sources, the lawyer was escorted out of the courtroom by the security personnel present there.