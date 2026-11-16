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K'taka man claims GST registration in his name used for Rs 350 cr transactions

Mon, 16 November 2026
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15:23
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
An inquiry has been initiated into the complaint of a man who has alleged that a GST registration was opened in his name using his credentials without his knowledge and used to carry out transactions worth Rs 350 crore, police said on Monday.

Roshan Jameel, a resident of Ballari, works as a service advisor at a car showroom and learnt about the alleged transactions only when GST officials visited his house recently for an inquiry, they said.

Subsequently, his family approached the police with a complaint seeking registration of an FIR in the matter, police said.

Police have also written to GST officials seeking further details about the registration and the transactions carried out using the complainant's credentials.

"Yes, we have received a complaint. However, we are seeking the opinion of our legal adviser on whether an FIR can be registered based on the allegations made by the complainant and, if so, under which provisions. We have also written to GST officials seeking further details to advance the investigation," a senior police officer said.

The officer explained that, as per the prescribed procedure, the business entity's address, office and other details must be verified before a GST registration number is issued.

"In this case, we do not know what procedures were followed, and we do not have details of the person who allegedly impersonated the complainant. All these aspects are being verified," he said.

Speaking to a local TV news channel here, Jameel said he learned about the alleged misuse of his identity only after Central GST officials visited his house and informed his family about the transactions.

"I earn only Rs 15,000 a month, and my father works as a daily-wage labourer. We have not conducted any business, nor were we aware that a GST number had been opened in my name," he said.

According to Jameel, the officials visited his house on Thursday using the address mentioned on his Aadhaar card and informed his family about the closure of the GST registration.

"My mother told them that I had gone to work. That was when we learned about the matter. We later made enquiries with the auditor and were told that transactions worth Rs 350 crore had taken place in my name," he said.

He said neither he nor his family had received any messages or notifications regarding the GST registration or the transactions.

"We have filed a complaint seeking FIR registration and are waiting for further information from the police. We want a proper investigation and justice," he added.

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