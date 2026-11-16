Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai: Diljit Dosanjh amid row

Mon, 16 November 2026
Share:
09:31
image
Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh on Sunday claimed that attempts were made to stop him from performing in Indore, but he kept his promise to his fans and arrived in the city without fear. 

He also recited the famous couplet, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai.

Dosanjh began his live concert by asking the audience to chant 'Jai Shri Mahakal'.

"Look, this is the land of Mahakal, and nobody can stop us from coming here. We weren't afraid earlier and aren't afraid today. And where is the question of you being afraid? It is your strength that has brought us here today," he told the audience.

The 42-year-old singer claimed he faced considerable opposition to his visit to Indore but decided to honour his commitment to his fans.

"Although many attempts were made to stop me from coming here, I still came. Once I tell someone that I will come, I never back out," he said.

"Despite all the restrictions, I am standing here," he added.

Dosanjh also recited a few couplets from a famous ghazal by the noted late Urdu poet Rahat Indori, including the lines, Agar khilaf hain hone do, jaan thodi hai... Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai."

Earlier, emails threatening bomb blasts at Dosanjh's Indore concert had been sent to the Indore mayor's office, three banks and three private schools. However, police had described the messages as prima facie fake after an investigation.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Italian leader raises 'vote chori' slogan at Cong event; BJP reacts
LIVE! Italian leader raises 'vote chori' slogan at Cong event; BJP reacts

J-K Cong chief's 'army killed 2 cops' theory sparks row
J-K Cong chief's 'army killed 2 cops' theory sparks row

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Karra has called for a thorough investigation into the killing of two SPOs in Kishtwar, citing claims that security personnel might have mistakenly shot them. He also accused the BJP of...

Jensen Huang mulls return as Nvidia CEO: Report
Jensen Huang mulls return as Nvidia CEO: Report

Jensen Huang is reportedly considering a return as Nvidia's CEO, with strong lobbying efforts from influential tech executives like Elon Musk and Tim Sweeney. This comes as Nvidia's board investigates the circumstances of his departure...

Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan...: Diljit Dosanjh on MP concert
Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan...: Diljit Dosanjh on MP concert

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh performed in Indore, claiming he faced opposition and attempts to stop his concert. He told the audience he was unafraid and recited a famous couplet by Rahat Indori. Earlier bomb threats related to the...

'Are Muslims Against Ram?'
'Are Muslims Against Ram?'

'I do not know how Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party think that Muslims will be hurt or they will be alienated if he goes to temples.'