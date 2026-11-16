Kaziranga accident: Assam orders probe, suspends Golaghat district transport officer

22:08

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visits the site of the accident near the Kaziranga national park./Image courtesy @himantabiswa/X

The Assam government on Monday ordered an inquiry into the Kaziranga road accident, which claimed 26 lives, and suspended the district transport officer of Golaghat, officials said.



The Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in a social media post, said the probe report will be submitted within two weeks, fixing responsibility for the deadly accident.



Twenty-six people died, including women and minors, and 20 others were injured in a head-on collision between a minibus and a container truck near Kaziranga National Park on November 13.



"A fact-finding inquiry has been initiated, to be conducted by K C Samria, IAS, additional chief secretary, who will submit his report within two weeks, fixing responsibility for lapses and negligence," the CMO said.



It also said that Golaghat DTO Rajib Pegu has been placed under suspension "in view of the apparent lack of effective administrative supervision and enforcement".