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J-K paramedics go on strike, halt minister's car

Mon, 16 November 2026
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16:56
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pexels
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pexels
On November 16, Monday, paramedics from five medical colleges in Jammu & Kashmir went on a strik to demand the framing and implementation of their service recruitment rules.

The paramedics of Government Medical College attempted to meet health minister Sakina Itoo while on their protest march in Kathua. The minister's cavalcade halted for a short while as they wanted her to address their demands.

The police intervened soon and the procession passed through the protest site. Itoo said that there was no need for protests as the formulation of service rules was already underway.

A representative from the protesting paramedics said that they had been demanding recruitment rules' implementation for seven years now and that the minister did not even give ten minutes to hearing their grievances.

He said that the government had been assuring that the implementation is 'under process' for many years, claiming that the minister was earlier given September 30 as the deadline for implementation of their service rules but there had been no progress even after waiting another 45 days.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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