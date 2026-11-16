J-K Cong chief's theory on killing of 2 cops sparks row

10:15

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra sparked a political row by floating a "mistaken identity" theory behind the deaths of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar district, suggesting they may have been accidentally shot by Army personnel while returning from a hunting trip rather than killed in a militant attack.

Karra also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and local MLA Shagun Parihar of attempting to give the incident a communal colour.

Citing preliminary reports gathered from his party's Kishtwar district president, Karra questioned the prevailing narrative and demanded a comprehensive investigation into all possible angles.

"The primary question here is: how did they end up dead? There are two theories," Karra said. "One -- which is the narrative pushed by the BJP and those with certain vested interests -- is that it was a militant attack. The other theory is that they had set out, dressed in civilian clothes, to go hunting. On their way out, they passed through two army check-posts without any hindrance or questioning. However, upon their return, the patrolling party may have been replaced; the soldiers on duty may have mistaken them for militants and opened indiscriminate fire, resulting in their deaths," he said.

While maintaining that the militancy angle should be properly investigated, Karra insisted that alternative possibilities cannot be ruled out without an independent probe.

Karra also hit out at Kishtwar BJP MLA Shagun Parihar, who had alleged that informants tipped off terrorists about the SPOs' movements and that announcements targeting Hindus were made from local mosques in the Warwan-Marwah area.

"We have sent our district president to the site. He belongs to the Hindu community," Karra noted, adding that he had instructed the district chief to demand evidence from the legislator.





"Furthermore, the MLA from there made claims that announcements were made from mosques, calling for the killing of Hindus. Creating such diversions is nothing new for them; perhaps they are trying to capitalise on this incident in anticipation of some future event," Karra said.





He demanded that Parihar resign if she fails to substantiate her allegations with proof.





Bullet-ridden bodies of two Special Police Officers (SPOs), Babi Chand and Rashpal Kumar, were recovered from Dachhan forest early Thursday, a day after they went missing from the remote forest area.





The service weapons of the slain SPOs, an INSAS rifle and a .303 rifle along with some magazines and ammunition, were missing and are believed to have been taken away by terrorists. Empty cartridges of Pakistani-origin armour-piercing steel-core ammunition were recovered from the scene.