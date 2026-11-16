Jensen Huang plans to return as Nvidia CEO: Report

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Photograph: Manami Yamada/Reuters



The latest developments come as Nvidia's board explores potential successors, with Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas emerging as one of the names under consideration, as per an earlier Financial Times report.



Haas, who has led the SoftBank-backed British chipmaker since 2022, previously worked at Nvidia for around seven years more than a decade ago and is understood to maintain professional relationships with Huang and several members of the company's board.



However, Nvidia indicated that its succession process remains at an early stage. The company's board said it was "in the process of selecting a search firm" to identify a new chief executive and had not "formally engaged" with any candidates, the Financial Times reported.





"Any speculation regarding individual candidates, whether internal or external, is premature," the board added.

Jensen Huang is weighing a return as Nvidia's chief executive just days after the company's board of directors removed him from the position, according to a report inAccording to the report, citing multiple people familiar with the matter, Huang has discussed a potential comeback with confidantes even as Nvidia's board conducts an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his departure.The discussions come as several of his allies in Silicon Valley have started lobbying for his reinstatement, the report said.An ally of Huang told thethat efforts were underway to build a network of influential technology executives to lobby for his return, including seeking support even from the White House."Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen," theuoted the ally as saying, adding that the campaign had Huang's support.The push to bring back the former Nvidia CEO has gained momentum, with several prominent technology executives publicly supporting a campaign calling on the company's board to reinstate him.Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney are among those backing an open letter demanding that the board "Bring Jensen Back".In a post on X where he was replying to a user, Musk said, "A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I'm signing it too."According to the, Huang also continues to enjoy considerable support among Nvidia employees, several of whom have publicly called for his return and signed the open letter.