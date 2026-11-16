Jay Shah reappointed as ICC Chairman for second term

10:58

The International Cricket Council on Monday announced that Jay Shah has been reappointed unopposed as its Chairman for a second term of two years to ensure "continuity at a defining moment for the sport".



The 38-year-old Shah, who served as BCCI secretary before his elevation to the international body, took over in December 2024 and was reappointed during the global body's Board Meetings that ended here on Sunday.



"The decision reflects the Board's confidence in Shah's leadership and provides continuity at a defining moment for the sport, with global expansion, growth in fandom and commercial development central to its strategic roadmap," the ICC stated.



Cricket is also preparing for its return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.



"I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support," Shah said in an ICC press release.



"Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world," he added.