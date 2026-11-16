Italian leader raises 'vote chori' slogan at Cong event; BJP reacts

11:44

Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck

Telangana BJP State President N Ramchander Rao on Monday termed the Congress-organised Bharat Summit an "anti-Bharat Summit", accusing Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck of interfering in India's internal affairs.





Filibeck, secretary-general of the Party of European Socialists (PES), on Saturday claimed that democracy was "under attack" in India and expressed support for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress.





Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Bharat Summit 2026, organised by the Congress in Hyderabad, Filibeck said that international gatherings and conferences were important to draw global attention to challenges concerning democracy in India.

"I believe that this kind of gatherings, conference, summit are vital to raise international attention on concerning challenges. Democracy is under attack in India, and we need to defend it, and the best way to defend it is to stand by Rahul Gandhi and the Indian Congress Party," he said.





Filibeck also raised the opposition's slogan "vote chor, gaddi chhod" (vote thief, leave your seat) durign the event.

Rao also criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for applauding Filibeck's comments and announced that the BJP would submit a memorandum to the Chief of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), seeking action in connection with the Italian politician's remarks.

Rao said that the developments at the summit had reinforced the BJP's apprehensions about the event.

"As BJP was maintaining, it is not a Bharat Summit; it is an anti-Bharat Summit. Our apprehensions have proved correct, with an Italian politician interfering in India's internal affairs. Any foreign national visiting another country must respect and abide by that country's laws and regulations," he said.

He further criticised Rahul Gandhi's reaction to Filibeck's remarks, alleging that the Congress leader's response reflected support for the comments made by the Italian politician.

"Unfortunately, while the Italian politician was commenting on our Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi was seen applauding. The BJP condemns this and will meet the Chief of FRRO today to submit a memorandum, seeking action against those involved...," he added.