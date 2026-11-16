Indore businessman gets Rs 10-cr extortion threat

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A businessman in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city allegedly received threat calls from a person posing as a member of gangster Rohit Godara's syndicate and demanding Rs 10 crore, the police said on Monday.



According to additional deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Dandotiya, complainant Sanjay Kumar, a resident of the Lasudia police station area, stated that an unidentified caller had been targeting him through phone calls and voice messages over the past few days.



Identifying himself as Sagar Singh Shekhawat, the caller claimed affiliation with the Godara gang and threatened to kill Kumar if he failed to pay Rs 10 crore, Dandotiya said.



Based on the businessman's complaint, a case has been registered at the Crime Branch police station, the official added.



The police are examining the call records and other technical evidence to trace the caller and verify whether he is actually linked to the syndicate or merely using its name to extort money, he said.