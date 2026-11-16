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India's wholesale inflation rises to 12.29% in October

Mon, 16 November 2026
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The Wholesale Price Index-based inflation rose to 12.29 per cent in October on higher prices of fuel and power, food articles, minerals and non-food items.

In September, the WPI inflation was 11.39 per cent.

Food articles' inflation was at 8.26 per cent in October, up from 8.14 per cent in the previous month. In non-food articles, inflation was 11.69 per cent last month, against 10.28 per cent in September.

In minerals, the rate of price rise was 12.64 per cent, higher than 9.51 per cent in September. Overall, the primary articles basket saw WPI inflation at 9.24 per cent in October, up from 8.67 per cent in the previous month.

Inflation in fuel and power shot up to 32.84 per cent in October, from 25.85 per cent in the previous month.

Manufactured items saw inflation at 9.54 per cent, against 9.76 per cent.

"Across groups, Mineral Oils (containing Petroleum Products), Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas, Electricity, Food Articles, Manufacture of Basic Metals, Manufacture of Chemicals and Chemical Products, Manufacture of Food Products, Non-Food Articles, Manufacture of Textiles, and Manufacture of Rubber and Plastic Products have been drivers of WPI inflation in October 2026," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

Data released last week showed that retail (CPI) inflation came in at 6.09 per cent in October, breaching the Reserve Bank's upper tolerance limit for the first time in two years, leading to anticipation of policy rate hike by the RBI next month.

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