Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

'Inappropriate': Meloni ally slams Italian leader's 'vote chor' remark

Mon, 16 November 2026
Share:
14:05
image
An Italian political leader's remarks criticising the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a recent event in India have drawn criticism in his country, with a senior leader of the ruling coalition in Rome saying it is "inappropriate" to intervene in a friendly nation's internal political debate.

Deborah Bergamini, national deputy secretary of the Forza Italia party, on Sunday criticised Giacomo Filibeck, Secretary General of the Party of European Socialists, for his comments at the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad.

On Saturday, Filibeck had expressed support for Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's campaign against alleged irregularities in the country's electoral rolls and used the slogan "Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod," a Hindi political slogan that translates as "Those who stole the vote must vacate their seats".

In a social media post, Bergamini, without naming Filibeck, said an Italian representative of the European Socialist and Democratic Party had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP at a meeting organised by the Indian National Congress (INC).

Bergamini's party, Forza Italia, is part of Italy's ruling coalition, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"I believe that in a democracy, everyone is free to raise the theses and accusations they believe. Provided they can prove them," Bergamini said.

She added that it was "inappropriate to enter into an internal political debate of a great friendly country", with which Italy had established a "special strategic partnership" and developed cooperation across sectors.

Bergamini also said Europeans should not give lessons on democracy to India, which has 970 million voters.

"India has its political institutions and its judiciary: any conflict and contestation must be resolved by following and respecting the rules of democracy," she said.

At the Bharat Summit, organised by the INC on November 13-14, Filibeck said Gandhi had defended the principle of "one person, one vote".

"His campaign for clean and transparent voter rolls and the thousands who marched with him to Ramlila Maidan just two weeks ago remind us that democracy is not given. It is defended by people willing to stand up for it," he said.

The "vote chori" (vote theft) campaign, led by the INC and other opposition parties, alleges electoral irregularities by the BJP and the Election Commission of India.

Both the BJP and the poll panel have rejected the allegations as baseless.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Terrorist linked to CRPF attack in Kulgam killed in encounter
LIVE! Terrorist linked to CRPF attack in Kulgam killed in encounter

SC suspends sentence, grants bail to 2 Bilkis Bano convicts
SC suspends sentence, grants bail to 2 Bilkis Bano convicts

The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences and granted bail to two convicts, Bipin Chandra Joshi and Pradeep Mordhiya, in the Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder case from the 2002 Gujarat riots. The court cited their incarceration...

Italian leader's 'vote chor' slogan at Cong event sparks row
Italian leader's 'vote chor' slogan at Cong event sparks row

The BJP has strongly criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly providing a platform to "anti-India forces" at the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Gandhi of conspiring to defame the country...

'Sharad Pawar Has Rejected Several BJP Offers'
'Sharad Pawar Has Rejected Several BJP Offers'

'Praful Patel and company don't have much say in the party. That is why they want to revive this talk of unity.'

Nature's fury: Andhra braces for 3rd cyclone in 3 weeks
Nature's fury: Andhra braces for 3rd cyclone in 3 weeks

A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan, heading towards Andhra Pradesh by November 19. Tamil Nadu is also bracing for heavy rainfall and gusty winds from November 17. Authorities...