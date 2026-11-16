Imran Khan seeks medical treatment for himself, wife in letter to Pakistan's top judges

18:18

Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Monday appealed to the country's top judges to ensure medical treatment for himself and his wife Bushra Bibi, warning that his deteriorating health could put his life at risk.



In an open letter addressed to the chief justices of the Supreme Court, Federal Constitutional Court and Islamabad high court, Khan sought implementation of earlier court orders concerning his medical treatment and prison conditions.



Khan's lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, shared the letter on social media platform X on Monday after meeting Khan at Adiala jail last week.



Khan, 74, has been in prison since August 2023 in multiple cases. His wife was arrested in January 2025 in connection with a corruption case.



"At 74, this unrelenting state is taking me to a place from which I may not return alive," he said in the letter.



Khan said his health had deteriorated due to prolonged solitary confinement and lack of access to medical care. He claimed that his blood pressure had risen to dangerously high levels and doctors had warned him of the risk of a brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest.



He also expressed concern over the health of his wife, alleging that she was suffering from deteriorating eyesight and needed further eye surgery.



Bushra Bibi suffered a retinal detachment in April and underwent surgery. Khan claimed that she was subsequently returned to solitary confinement and denied access to her doctors and medical records.



Khan said the Supreme Court had on August 18 directed authorities to shift him to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad, constitute a medical board to examine him and allow him to interact with his family.