How India's trade with ASEAN countries fared

19:24

India's merchandise trade with ASEAN reached USD 128.4 billion in FY2025-26, but the bloc's stagnant share of around 11 per cent in India's overall trade highlights the need for greater market access and diversification to strengthen trade ties, according to a report by Rubix Data Sciences.



The report highlighted that India's trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) remains concentrated in a few countries, with Singapore and Indonesia together accounting for 47 per cent of total merchandise trade with the bloc.



It further noted that India's exports to ASEAN remain heavily concentrated in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam, which together accounted for approximately 66 per cent of total exports to the bloc in FY2025-26.



However, India's exports to ASEAN declined from USD 42.4 billion in FY2021-22 to USD 38.5 billion in FY2025-26, primarily due to a sharp fall in shipments to Indonesia.



According to the report, exports to Indonesia declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 per cent, falling from USD 8.5 billion to USD 4.5 billion during the period.



On the import side, India's purchases from ASEAN increased from USD 68.1 billion in FY2021-22 to USD 90 billion in FY2025-26.



The widening gap between imports and exports has also led to a sharp increase in India's merchandise trade deficit with ASEAN.



"The deficit increased from USD 25.7 billion in FY2022 to approximately USD 51.5 billion in FY2026," the report said.