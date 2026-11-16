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How a scary phone call inspired Fauda season 5

Mon, 16 November 2026
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Lior Raz in Fauda Season 5
Lior Raz in Fauda Season 5
Fauda is perhaps the most popular Israeli series on OTT platforms right now. But did you know that the fifth season was inspired, in part, by a deeply traumatic phone call its lead actor Lior Raz received on October 7, 2023? 

It was the day Hamas launched its attack on southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people. The attack was followed by Israel's devastating military assault on Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and triggered a catastrophic humanitarian crisis. 

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Lior Raz revealed that he received a frantic call from his sister on that fateful morning while he was staying at a hotel in Romania. She was terrified and desperately seeking help. Recalling the conversation, he said: 'My sister said, 'Lior, you need to save me because I'm with my kids at the shelter. There are terrorists around us.' 

Raz admitted that he was initially confused by what she was telling him. His sister then urged him to check the news on his mobile phone or television. What he saw left him shocked, particularly the horrifying videos emerging from the attack. 

Fortunately, his sister and her children were eventually found safe when he returned to Israel the next day. However, the scale of the tragedy left a lasting impression on Raz, one of the creators of Fauda, who also plays IDF commando Doron Kabilio in the series. 

The experience inspired him to incorporate elements of the October 7 attacks into the show's fifth season, which premiered on Netflix in September 2026.

--REDIFF MOVIES

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