Haryana: Six cops suspended after man dies in police custody; murder case lodged

23:36

Six police personnel have been suspended, and a case has been registered against them in connection with the death of a man in police custody in Karnal, officials said on Monday.



The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Jitender alias Jackie, a resident of Bijna village.



The family performed the last rites of the deceased on Monday after senior police officers assured them that the forensic examination of the viscera will be conducted in a laboratory outside Haryana.



On Sunday, a case was registered against the six police personnel, including a CIA-2 inspector and a head constable, at Ram Nagar police station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 103 (1) (murder), 61 (criminal conspiracy) and 127 (6) (wrongful confinement), officials said.



Jitender's family has alleged that he was picked up by some personnel of CIA-2 (Crime Investigation Agency) on November 11, and he later died in police custody.



The six cops have been placed under suspension, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them, Assandh deputy superintendent of police Gorakhpal told reporters.



A judicial inquiry was initiated, and the post-mortem was conducted by a board of doctors on Saturday under the supervision of a judicial magistrate.