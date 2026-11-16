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Haridwar shocker: Infant raped by family acquaintance; accused at large

Mon, 16 November 2026
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22:53
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An 11-month-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a family acquaintance here, with the child referred to AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment on Monday, while police have constituted a team to trace the absconding accused, officials said.

The Haridwar police registered a case against the accused under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to Kotwali station house officer Kundan Singh Rana, the child's family hails from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district and is engaged as workers at a factory in an industrial area here.

The accused, originally from Bihar's Bhagalpur, had recently joined the same factory and had rented a room nearby.

The child's family reported that on Sunday night, while the infant was crying and her mother was busy with cooking, the accused arrived at their home.

According to the child's mother, the accused offered to soothe the crying child, took her into his arms and carried her off to his own room.

Soon after, hearing the child's piercing screams, the mother rushed to the accused's room, where she discovered the infant in a state of extreme distress. Upon seeing the mother, the accused fled the scene.

Upon receiving information, police arrived at the location and shifted the girl to a hospital.

SHO Rana said a case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act and other legal provisions. He added that a special police team is actively conducting raids to locate the absconding accused.

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