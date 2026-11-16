Guns N' Roses reaches Assam!

21:20

Photograph: Kind courtesy @gauairport_official/Instagram



"We grew up in the 1990s, when Guns N' Roses songs were our daily dose of happiness. There was no internet or mobile phone to distract us. We had audio cassettes, and albums such as Use Your Illusion I, Use Your Illusion II, Appetite for Destruction and The Spaghetti Incident? were

close to our hearts," Tituraj Kashyap Das of Rhino Comms, who conceptualised the campaign, said.





"For me, watching Guns N' Roses perform in Guwahati was beyond my wildest dreams. We wanted to retain the band's glam-rock feel while connecting with fans like us, who have spent decades singing these songs. It was a way to use that excitement to communicate a message of public safety," he said.



The concert is expected to draw nearly 50,000 music lovers, including fans travelling to Guwahati from different parts of the country.



For the North East, the show represents a landmark moment in its live music calendar. The band, featuring legendary frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, has built a global following with hits such as Sweet Child O' Mine, November Rain, Paradise City and Welcome to the Jungle.













-- REDIFF MOVIES with inputs from ANI





Guess who touched down at Guwahati's beautiful, award-winning airport?Yup,The heavy metal band, famous for numbers like, is back in India a year later. They played in Mumbai in 2025.They have a concert at Khanapara Veterinary Ground, Guwahati, Assam on Novmber 17. as part of band's 2026 world tour, their very first in the North East. What a treat it will be!They already performed in Bengaluri on November 14.Guwahati Police have turned the iconic American band's music and signature style into a road safety checklist for fans travelling to the city for the concert.The social media post begins like a fan's pre-concert checklist: aviator sunglasses, leather and denim, folded bandanas and Guns N' Roses merchandise.But the rock-and-roll wardrobe soon gives way to a more serious set of reminders: wear a helmet, fasten your seatbelt, respect speed limits and, most importantly, never drive under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants.The campaign's most inventive line is perhaps its most memorable: No Mr Brownstone Behind The Wheel, a play on their number