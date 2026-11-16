Gujarat woman get Indian passport 26 years after leaving Mozambique

15:57

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI

Dolly Vadalia was born on February 18, 2000 in in Xai-Xai, Mozambique. When floods ravaged the place, her parents moved to Rajkot in Gujarat with her. She was an unregistered infant, barely 20 days old at the time.



Twentysix years later, Vadalia has finally received an Indian passport, ending a citizenship struggle that kept her separated from her husband, Khilankumar Vadalia in Canada who she married in 2023.



After a long legal battle, Dolly got her passport on November 11. A Union home ministry memorandum declared her an Indian citizen.



Her three previous passports were cancelled as she failed to establish her Indian citizenship before the authorities who sought documentary proof such as cancellation of her emergency certificate or consular registration of birth.



The family took the matter to Lok Sabha MPs Ramesh Dhaduk and Parshottam Rupala who directed the case to the Rajkot collectorate, the Gandhinagar secretariat, the MHA and the external affairs ministry.



Although Dolly possessed an Aadhaar card, it was not enough to acquire a passport.



The external affairs ministry sought inputs from the MHA, which reiterated in October 2025 that under Section 4(1)(b) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, births abroad must be registered at an Indian consulate within one year to claim citizenship by descent.



Dolly could not get much help from the high commission of Mozambique either. The family was advised to to apply for citizenship but could not file an application initially because they lacked a valid passport -- a mandatory requirement for the process.



The Gujarat high court observed that her parents did not follow the registration process at birth, noting that she was neither an Indian citizen by birth nor by descent.



The family explained to the MHA that her birth could not be registered in Mozambique at the time due to natural calamity and registration of a birth after a one-year delay requires permission from the central government.



The Indian embassy in Mozambique and the MHA issued a memorandum after a background check. Dolly's birth was registered with the Indian high commission in Maputo, Mozambique, in November and she later applied for a passport that she recieved last week.



-- REDIFF NEWS