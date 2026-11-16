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Glenn Close, Ridley Scott Finally Get An Oscar!

Mon, 16 November 2026
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Glenn Close received an honorary Oscar at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood. Photo: Reuters
Glenn Close received an honorary Oscar at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood. Photo: Reuters
After being nominated for eight Oscars in a movie career spanning over four decades -- and having lost each time -- Glenn Close, 79, received an honorary Oscar at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood on November 15.

She was introduced by her Dangerous Liaisons co-actor John Malkovich and dedicated her Oscar to her actress daughter Annie Starke

The accomplished actress was nominated for best actress or supporting actress for The World According to Garp, The Big Chill, The Natural, Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, Albert Nobbs, The Wife and Hillbilly Elegy.

Four-time Oscar nominee Director Ridley Scott, 88, also received an honorary Oscar. The director of Gladiator, Alien and Blade Runner received it via a video appearance and dedicated the trophy to his late brother Tony Scott who directed Top Gun.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

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