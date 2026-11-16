Glenn Close, Ridley Scott Finally Get An Oscar!

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Glenn Close received an honorary Oscar at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood. Photo: Reuters





-- REDIFF MOVIES

After being nominated for eight Oscars in a movie career spanning over four decades -- and having lost each time --79, received an honorary Oscar at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood on November 15.She was introduced by herco-actorand dedicated her Oscar to her actress daughterThe accomplished actress was nominated for best actress or supporting actress forandFour-time Oscar nominee Director88, also received an honorary Oscar. The director ofandreceived it via a video appearance and dedicated the trophy to his late brotherwho directed