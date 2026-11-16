FIR against BJP MLA for controversial remarks on food habits of Tripura's tribal people

20:53

BJP MLA Tafajjal Hossain/ANI Photo

An FIR was registered against ruling BJP MLA Tafajjal Hossain for his controversial remarks on the food habits of indigenous people of Tripura, a police officer said on Monday.



Hossain came under fire after a video purportedly showing him making the remarks at a party programme in Sonamura on November 11 surfaced, drawing criticism from various quarters.



The Boxanagar MLA has since apologised, saying he had no intention of hurting the sentiments of the indigenous people in the state.



Kaushik Roy Debbarma of the Tribal Youth Federation, a prominent tribal organisation, lodged a police complaint against Hossain.



"Based on a complaint against MLA Tafajjal Hossain lodged at West Agartala police station, we have registered an FIR against him under two sections of the BNS after preliminary investigation. The probe is on," the police officer said.