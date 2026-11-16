FIR against 2 social media accounts for 'defamatory' AI video of Akhilesh

21:07

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

The police lodged a case against unknown persons running two social media accounts for "defamatory" and "offensive" AI posts targeting the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, and his family, an official said on Monday.



Operators of two social media accounts -- "Bhay Mukt Uttar Pradesh" and "Yaad Rakhega Uttar Pradesh" -- allegedly used artificial intelligence to create SP president Yadav's voice and posted the "inappropriate video".



The court of additional chief judicial magistrate Ashish Kumar Singh issued the order to register a case on November 14, following a hearing on a petition filed on September 14 by Kesh Narayan Yadav, the president of the party's Aurai assembly constituency unit.



As per the order, a case was registered on Sunday evening at the Aurai police station against the operators of "Bhay Mukt Uttar Pradesh" and "Yaad Rakhega Uttar Pradesh" under various sections of the BNS and the IT Act, the police said.



Additional superintendent of police of Bhadohi Shubham Agrawal on Monday said that the petition alleges that the social media accounts, active on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and X, circulated posts containing "offensive content and remarks that promote enmity based on religion, race, language, and caste", specifically targeting the Samajwadi Party's national president, his family and the party.