Fadnavis shielding firm owner linked to Ajit Pawar crash: Rohit

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Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar MLA Rohit Pawar/File image

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of shielding aviation firm VSR Ventures and its owner in the probe into the plane crash that killed ex-deputy CM Ajit Pawar, claiming powerful political links were preventing action against them.



Fadnavis' party BJP hit back at the Opposition legislator, saying he was engaging in low-level politics and just seeking publicity.



Addressing a press conference here, Rohit Pawar, nephew of Ajit Pawar, claimed Fadnavis was protecting VSR Ventures owner VK Singh and demanded that the probe into the January 28 crash which killed his uncle, be handed over to the CBI from the state CID.



The NCP-SP MLA, however, clarified he was not accusing Fadnavis or any other individual of causing the crash or carrying out sabotage, but alleged they were protecting those who should be investigated.



"If they have the courage, they should immediately take action against VSR and VK Singh and put them (the aviation firm owner) in jail. The investigation should be transferred from the state CID to the CBI immediately," Rohit Pawar insisted.



He alleged that the CM was using his influence to protect Singh and VSR Ventures because of their financial resources and connections.



A Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR, crashed near the Baramati air strip in Pune district, killing Ajit Pawar and four others.



State BJP chief spokesperson Navnath Ban accused Rohit Pawar of engaging in low-level politics and seeking publicity through his allegations.