Diljit defies song curbs, performs 'Patiala Peg' in MP

18:40

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh/File image

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has courted controversy after performing his hit track Patiala Peg at a concert in Indore, defying a district child protection officer (DCPO) directive barring four songs over allegations of promoting alcohol and violence.



DCPO Rajneesh Sinha, who had written to the venue manager on November 6 to bar four of Dosanjh's songs, said further steps would be considered after examining a 2019 Punjab and Haryana high court order.



However, Dosanjh shared a fan-made video on his Instagram story showing him performing Patiala Peg at Sunday night's concert.



Asked about the matter, Sinha said that he had issued the directions following a complaint by Chandigarh-based Dr Punditrao Dharenavar, who cited a Punjab and Haryana high court order to seek a bar on the four songs at the Indore event.



The complainant claimed that the songs -- Patiala Peg, 5 Tara Theke, Jeb Vicho Feem, and Jatt Fire Karda -- promote alcohol and violence and could have an adverse influence on young children.



"I have asked the complainant to send me a copy of the order. Only after studying it will it be clear whether it prohibits the performance of any specific song by a particular singer at events such as live concerts," Sinha said.