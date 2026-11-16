Dhanashree Verma Takes Her First Telugu Film Leap

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The dancer and social media personality is set to make her debut as a leading lady with Hey Kannamma, a film backed by Producer Dil Raju.



Directed by Sasi Kumar Muthuluri, the film also features Yash Master and Karthika Muraleedharan.



Sharing the announcement on social media, Dhanashree described the film as a 'special chapter' in her journey. She also expressed excitement about making her debut in a new language and experiencing the theatrical response.



The project marks a significant shift for Dhanashree, who received significant attention following her high-profile divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.



Hey Kannamma is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 27.



-- REDIFF MOVIES

Dhanashree Verma is swapping dance reels for the big screen, and Telugu cinema is her next destination.