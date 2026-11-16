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Delhi most polluted among 24 state and UT capitals

Mon, 16 November 2026
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Delhi recorded an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 94 micrograms per cubic metre between Diwali 2025 and Diwali 2026 ( barring the festival days), which was more than twice the national standard, making it the most polluted among 24 state and Union Territory capitals analysed by a Delhi-based think tank.

According to data by Envirocatalysts, PM2.5 levels in Delhi breached the 24-hour national standard of 60 micrograms per cubic metre for 201 days.

The data showed that Delhi's annual average PM2.5 concentration was 2.3 times the national annual standard of 40 micrograms per cubic metre and 18.7 times the World Health Organisation's annual guideline of 5 micrograms per cubic metre.

Delhi also recorded a peak hourly PM2.5 concentration of 584 micrograms per cubic metre on Diwali night, between midnight and 1 am on November 9. 

The festival day's 24-hour average stood at 257 micrograms per cubic metre, rising to 266 micrograms per cubic metre the following day.

The data across 24 state and UT capitals with available monitoring data, as analysed by PTI, found that 10 cities recorded annual average PM2.5 concentrations above the national standard.

Jaipur followed Delhi with 54 micrograms per cubic metre, followed by Lucknow (52), Kolkata (48), Patna (47), Bhubaneswar (46), Dehradun (45), Guwahati (42), Bhopal (42) and Naharlagun (41).

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