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Cop shot dead in Punjab, TTH claims responsibility

Mon, 16 November 2026
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22:12
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Unidentified assailants shot dead a 42-year-old head constable here, the sixth policeman to be killed in a series of attacks in Punjab this year.

Head constable Vinod Kumar's blood-soaked body, in uniform, was found near the bypass area by his family on Sunday night. 

The police said that they were investigating a social media claim by an outfit --Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH) -- taking responsibility for the killing.

Earlier also, the outfit had taken responsibility for murders of at least two policemen.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condoled the death of the head constable and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs one crore, besides Rs one crore in insurance money for the bereaved family.

Opposition parties lashed out at the AAP government over the killing and questioned the law and order situation in the state.

According to the head constable's family, Kumar called his brother at around 9 pm on Sunday to pick him up from the bypass area while he was returning from Sangrur, where he had gone for training.

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