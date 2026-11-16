Cong seeks SC nod to question CEC, submits 48 queries

17:12

Congress on Monday alleged that the Election Commission has not answered its questions on alleged vote "theft" and said the INDIA bloc has sought the Supreme Court's permission to question the Chief Election Commissioner and other ECs and officials and has submitted a list of 48 questions in this regard.



In the questions posed to the CEC and EC, the Congress has asked in how many decisions did the other two election commissioners disagree with the Chief Election Commissioner's opinion and who decided to conduct the SIR across the country.



"...Who decided to conduct the SIR across the country? Who decided to change 'Form 6'?



"Who decided to centralize ERONET and ECINET and keep the voter list under central control?," the party said on X.



"The Election Commission has not answered the questions repeatedly being raised about 'vote theft' in its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court.



"Now, the INDIA alliance has sought the Supreme Court's permission to question the CEC, the other two election commissioners and the Director General of IT. These questions concern the serious flaws in the SIR that paved the way for 'vote theft'," the opposition party said on X.



"The ECI has been given a list of 48 questions that it must answer," the Congress said.