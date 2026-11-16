Cong and GFP begin alliance talks for 2027 Goa assembly polls

09:37





The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 20 seats and went on to form the government.



The meeting in Panaji , attended by AICC Goa desk in-charge Manikrao Thakare and GFP president Vijai Sardesai, revolved around seat-sharing arrangements and the prevailing political situation in the state, leaders from the two parties said.



"Discussions were held in a positive atmosphere. Both parties have agreed to continue the dialogue," Thakare said. The reported demand by the GFP for six assembly seats did not figure in the meeting, he added.



Thakare said the two parties would meet again shortly, this time in the presence of the Congress president, to take the discussions forward.



He also disclosed that the Congress had held two rounds of discussions with the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP), with another meeting scheduled as part of efforts to bring opposition parties together ahead of the elections.



Sardesai, meanwhile, said the Congress-GFP discussions had begun on a positive note.



"The two parties share ideological similarities. Seat-sharing and other related issues are still being discussed. Final decisions would be guided by the expectations of the people of Goa," Sardesai said.



He also appealed to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other parties to come together on a common platform to defeat the BJP in the 2027 elections.



The strength of the Goa Legislative Assembly, which has 40 seats, has currently come down to 38 following the deaths of former agriculture minister and Ponda MLA Ravi Naik in October 2025 and BJP MLA from Taleigao Jennifer Monserrate in July this year.

The Congress and Goa Forward Party (GFP) began discussions on Sunday to forge an alliance for the assembly polls scheduled next year.The two parties had contested the 2022 Goa assembly elections in alliance, winning 12 seats in the 40-member House.