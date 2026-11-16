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Chhath Puja concludes in Bihar as devotees offer 'Usha Arghya'

Mon, 16 November 2026
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11:30
Image: ANI Photo
Image: ANI Photo
Chhath Puja festivities are celebrated with pomp and show in Bihar. On November 16, Monday, lakhs of devotees gathered to offer prayers to the rising sun as the festival drew to a close.

The four-day festival that started on November 13 with the 'Nahay-Khay' ritual, came to a close with devotees gathering along the banks of the  Ganga and other water bodies in Patna to offer 'Usha Arghya'.

More than 100 ghats in Bihar's capital saw security arrangements by district administration. 

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary participated in the rituals in his assembly constituency, Tarapur, in Munger district.

Choudhary took to his social media handle and posted, "Salutations to the rising Sun God. On the concluding day of the Chhath festival at Tarapur, I offered Arghya to the rising sun and prayed for Bihar's prosperity and well-being. Jai Chhathi Maiya."

BJP national president also participated in Chhath Puja in Patna, stating that the festival signified the values of discipline, purity and cleanliness.

Devotees take a dip in ponds or rivers on the first day, followed by an all-day long fast on the second day. The third day is the time for 'Sandhya Arghya', which means to offer prayers to the setting sun while the last day concludes with 'Usha Arghya' to the rising sun.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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