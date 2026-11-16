Can The Next James Bond Run?

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IMAGE: Robert Pattinson. Photograph: Getty Images/Andreas Rentz/





'I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me.





'To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.'





'Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey. We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007.





'I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin,' added Director Denis Villeneuve.





-- REDIFF MOVIES

More than 16 years ago, in March 2010,posted a story () where oneconfessed he would love to spread his vampire wings and pounce on playingif given a chance.Theactor said he 'would love to' portray 007.The then 23 year old was less convinced though about his fitness levels to pull off the popular character, Sky News had then reported.Speaking then at the UK premiere of his new film,, Pattinson joked he was 'not very good at running'., in November 2026, Bob has got his wish.r's friends had toldnewspaper that the British actor had told them he would be the next 007;felt, who acts alongside him in, would be the one.But, no, Robert Pattinson, who has clearly the more diverse acting portfolio than Josh or Jack, has bagged the coveted part.n a statement after he was named as the next Bond, Pattinson had this to say: 'James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime.