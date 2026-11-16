BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi over 'dead economy' remark

12:41

The BJP on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his description of the Indian economy as "dead", citing Goldman Sachs' projections that India is expected to register 7.2 per cent GDP growth in 2027, significantly higher than major global economies.



This comes after Gandhi has been repeatedly saying that the Indian economy has become dead under the Modi regime.



In a post on X, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said Gandhi calls the Indian economy "dead", but Goldman Sachs' projections "expose him out and blue".



"India: 7.2 per cent GDP growth forecast for 2027. China: 4.5 per cent, USA: 2.4 per cent and Euro Area: 0.9 per cent," he said.



Bhandari further said India had moved from being counted among "fragile" economies to becoming one of the world's fastest-growing major economies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the country's growth trajectory had changed dramatically.



"Onwards and upwards!" he said.



Gandhi has repeatedly criticised the Modi government's economic policies, accusing it of weakening the Indian economy. He has also used the expression "dead economy" to target the government's handling of the economy.



Last year, Gandhi echoed US President Donald Trump's criticism of the Indian economy and said everybody except Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman knows that the country's economy is "dead".