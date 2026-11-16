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Bengal to waive application fees for govt job exams: Suvendu

Mon, 16 November 2026
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said application fees would be waived for candidates appearing in government recruitment examinations, and the move will ease the financial burden on unemployed youths preparing for multiple competitive tests.

Addressing a programme organised by the Paschim Medinipur District Police, Adhikari said the decision was part of the promises made in the BJP's election manifesto.

"It is there in our 'Sankalp Patra'. We will waive the application fees at the appropriate time," he said.

Adhikari also announced a two-year relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates appearing in state government recruitment examinations from 2027.

Besides, the CM declared plans to introduce financial assistance for graduates and non-graduates through the proposed 'Bhorosa' scheme.

"Despite several financial constraints, we have already introduced a number of initiatives. Salaries of different sections of employees have also been increased to some extent," he said.

"Preparations are underway to introduce the 'Bhorosa' scheme. We will announce the details soon. Under the programme, financial support will be provided for at least five years to help candidates prepare for examinationsâ€¦," Adhikari said.

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