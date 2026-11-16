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Bachchan's 'Bach Gaye' tweet decoded

Mon, 16 November 2026
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13:10
Amitabh Bachchan, Photo, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
Amitabh Bachchan, Photo, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
Actor Amitabh Bachchan has posted a cryptic message on X stating, 'Bach gaye' (Survived), without giving any context to it.

Incidentally, Bachchan's tweet came after Delhi police disclosed that they had captured two shooters who were on their way to Mumbai to kill him.

Last week the Delhi police arrested two shooters, identified as Vikas Thakur alias Vicky (25), a resident of Jalandhar, and Deepak Singh alias Deep, from Tarn Taran in Punjab.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Narra Chaitanya said Vikas had travelled from Mumbai to Delhi on the instructions of a foreign-based gangster to carry out an extortion-related shooting targeting a businessman.

Deep was expected to join him later, but the police intercepted Vikas before the planned attack could be executed.

Following Vikas's arrest, the police tracked down Deep in Mumbai, where he was allegedly hiding after the October 3 murder of Instagram influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar, and managed to thwart two attacks.

The shooters wanted to shoot Bachchan for his alleged remarks concerning the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

However, Bachchan has consistently denied making any such statement.

--REDIFF NEWS

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