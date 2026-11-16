Army To Abolish Brigadier Rank?

11:40

Newly commissioned Army officers at the passing out parade, IMA, Dehradun. Photo:@rashtrapatibhvn/X

The Indian Army plans to scrap the rank of Brigadier for good to clear more officers for promotion to higher ranks and bring them on par with the promotion criteria with civilian counterparts in the IAS and IPS, reports the New Indian Express.





Officers will be directly promoted from Colonel to Major General if the proposal forwarded by the army to the 8th Central Pay Commission is accepted.





This change will then be followed by the Indian Navy and Air Force as well -- the ranks of commodores and air commodores will be abolished if the recommendation goes through.





It takes 32-33 years for officers in the army to become major generals -- which corresponds to pay level 4, while their contemporaries in IAS, IPS and Indian Forest Service reach the same category in 16-18 years, said the NIE report which had access to the restructuring proposal sent by the army to the defence ministry.





The army follows a very strict promotion ladder -- only 86% of officers are Lieutenant Colonels or below, Colonels account for 10.5%, Brigadiers 2.5% and Major Generals just 0.8%. While 26% of IPS officers, by comparison, are in the senior administrative grade, against around 1% in the army, said the army's proposal, as reported by the New Indian Express.





-- REDIFF NEWS