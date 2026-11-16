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Amid sexual harassment row, Cong MP Bimol Akoijam announces Manipur poll bid

Mon, 16 November 2026
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Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam announced that he will contest next year's assembly elections in Manipur.

Addressing a press conference at his residence on Sunday night, Akoijam said he held discussions with state Congress president O Ibobi Singh over political strategies for the upcoming elections.

"We discussed how to form a Congress government and save the land from the BJP and its surrogate parties. Following the discussions, it was decided that I would contest from the Keisamthong constituency," he said.

Akoijam appealed to his supporters to vote for the Congress and elect its candidates in all constituencies to ensure a majority for the party.

"By being part of the government, we will have the opportunity to redirect the future of the state by bringing peace among communities and fostering economic development," he said.

Assembly elections would be due in the state in February next year.

Akoijam, a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under Jawaharlal Nehru University's School of Social Sciences, was dismissed on October 9 following an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against him. He has denied the charges.

The MP from Inner Manipur termed the action a "witch hunt", claiming that he was not allowed to respond to the inquiry committee's findings.

He has also been booked under sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with sexual harassment and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, among other offences.

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