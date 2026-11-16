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Advocate rests on bed in police station, ASI suspended

Mon, 16 November 2026
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17:02
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
A video recently went viral on social media that showed an advocate resting on a bed inside a police station in east Delhi's Farsh Bazar. 

Assistant sub-inspector Bharat was suspended for this, as he was known to the advocate, who had sought time to rest citing illness. 

The ASI's children are also lawyers who practise with the advocate and therefore knew each other.

The advocate allegedly recorded a video showing himself resting on a bed during his stay at the police station. 

The viral video caused suspension of the ASI for negligence and sent to the district lines.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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