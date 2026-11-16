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Actor John Cleese Stands Up For Indian Restaurant In London

Mon, 16 November 2026
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Photograph: Kind courtesy Singh's Dining
Photograph: Kind courtesy Singh's Dining
Singh's Dining, located on Fulham Palace road, Hammersmith, London, and run by restaurateur Harman Singh Kapoor, was surrounded by hundreds of protestors on November 13. 

They were demanding that the eatery shut its doors for not serving halal meat. 

Slogans were raised like 'Shame on You' and 'Free Palestine' and the police was called in to keep the protest in check. 

The ire originated because of a sign posted in front of the restaurant that declared, 'Proudly we don't sell halal'. 

Actor John Cleese, of Monty Python and Fawlty Towers fame, sided with the Sikh owner and posted private security guards to protect the establishment.

Cleese tweeted, 'Can you believe this? This Sikh restaurant owner does not serve halal meat, which is produced by a process of torturing live animals These 'protesters' are so intent of making him serve meat produced by torturing live animals, that they gather to threaten his wife and his livelihood But he's not there because the police have just arrested him. For making a joke... I am being quite serious. But now, having arrested the joker, the police can't be bothered to send anyone to protect the restaurant from a growing and threatening crowd...¦ This is Britain in 2026, under a Labour government'.

Singh and his wife Khushi thanked Cleese for sending private security, saying, 'John Cleese is an angel. God bless' and held up a placard that said, 'John Cleese is paying to defend this restaurant -- because Met Police won't'.

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