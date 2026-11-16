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6 cops booked after man dies in police custody

Mon, 16 November 2026
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15:03
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
The death of a man allegedly in police custody has landed the personnel in trouble. A case has been registered against six cops in Karnal, Haryana.

32-year-old Jitender's family alleged that a few days ago he was picked up by the police by some personnel of CIA-2 (Crime Investigation Agency) and later died in custody.

His family and relatives had staged a protest and blocked the road demanding an FIR against the police personnel.

A police official from Ram Nagar police station has confirmed an FIR was filed against six cops in the matter including a CIA-2 inspector and head constable Sandeep, under various provisions of BNS including 103 (1) (murder), 61 (criminal conspiracy) and 127 (6) (wrongful confinement.

A post-mortem was conducted under the supervision of a judicial magistrate as part of a judicial inquiry.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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