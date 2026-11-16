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4 undertrials escape C'garh jail in replay of jailbreak 5 years ago

Mon, 16 November 2026
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17:22
This is an AI generated image
This is an AI generated image
Four undertrial prisoners, three of them held in drug-related cases, escaped from the Mahasamund district jail in Chhattisgarh after scaling its boundary wall in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

The incident took place between 3 am and 4 am at the jail located in the Bemcha area, they said.

Four undertrial inmates lodged in barrack Number 5 of the jail climbed the prison wall and jumped over to escape, Assistant Jail Superintendent Sandeep Kumar said.

The jail administration informed the police, which immediately launched a search operation to trace the escapees, he said.

The undertrials who escaped were identified as Panchuram Nishad, arrested for theft, and Rajendra Raj Chaudhary, Dharamveer Yogi and Liladhar Pal, all three accused in narcotics-related cases, Kumar stated.

Police stations across the district have been alerted, and check-posts set up at various locations to trace the escapees. CCTV footage from different places is being scanned to trace them, a police official said.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage from inside the jail is being examined to ascertain how the inmates managed to breach security and reach the boundary wall, officials said.

In May 2021, five prisoners, one of them facing trial in a rape case, had escaped from the same jail in a similar manner.

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