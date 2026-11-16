3 forest staff on bike caught chasing lion, fired

12:40

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pexels

Inquiries revealed that they were three outsourced forest staff at the Ambardi Safari Park in Gujarat's Amreli district.



An official said the forest personnel were directing the lion towards its 'kraal' (where lions are fed in a 100x100-metre fenced area) in the safari park in the evening. Some personnel use jeeps while some used motorbikes.



After the video surfaced during Diwali, the forest personnel were relieved of their duties.



The in-charge assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Mitesh Vaniya denied that the lion was harassed.





He said that the safari park is over 300 hectares, and that the officials in the video were directing the lion towards the kraal and did not intend to harass the animal.



-- REDIFF NEWS

A video has surfaced on social media where three men are seen chasing a lion on a motorcycle.