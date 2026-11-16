2L copies in a week: Sonia's memoir makes blockbuster debut

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Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi speaks during the launch of her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', in New Delhi on Monday./ @INCIndia X/ ANI Photo

From dominating headlines since its announcement in August to flying off bookstore shelves, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir has had a blockbuster run, with HarperCollins India CEO Ananth Padmanabhan saying it has sold "over two lakh copies" in less than a week, broken multiple publishing records and emerged as one of the "biggest memoirs" in independent India's history.



Belonging: A Journey of Love, officially launched at a packed event at ITC Maurya here on Monday, was attended by the who's who of the Congress and the INDIA opposition bloc, literary figures and a host of chief ministers, including Tamil Nadu's C Joseph Vijay, Karnataka's D K Shivakumar and Himachal Pradesh's Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.



Celebrating the book's unprecedented sales, Padmanabhan said it has already set several publishing records -- and clearly not one at a time -- with more than two lakh copies sold in less than a week after going on sale at 10 am last Tuesday.



"With more than two lakh copies sold in less than a week, the book has broken many records already: fastest-selling book, fastest-selling debut, fastest-selling work of non-fiction and fastest-selling memoir," he said.



More than "15,000 copies" were also delivered in under 10 minutes on the day of publication, making it the fastest-delivered book in the country's publishing history, he added.