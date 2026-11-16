1000 Drums, 3,000 Dancers! Wangala Creates Guinness Record

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Wangala Festival web site

-- SABIR K NISHAT

The 50th edition of Meghalaya's Hundred Drums Wangala Festival has entered the, with 1,000 traditional Dama drummers and thousands of dancers coming together in a spectacular celebration of Garo heritage at Wangala Adam, Chibragre, in the West Garo Hills district.The record for the largest Wangala dance was announced on Saturday, November 14, during the concluding ceremony of the four-day celebrations.Adjudicator, who travelled from the United Kingdom, announced the achievement following the performance, drawing jubilant celebrations among the performers and spectators.The landmark performance,, brought together more than 1,000 traditional drummers, accompanied by women dancers and warriors, showcasing the distinctive music, dance and cultural traditions of the Garo community.The Wangala Festival began in 1976 as a celebration featuring a relatively small number of traditional drums. It gradually evolved into the iconic Hundred Drums Wangala Festival.The special thousand drums performance was conceived as the centrepiece of the golden jubilee celebrations, replacing the customary 100 drums presentation.Wangala, also popularly known as the 100 Drums Festival, is the principal post-harvest thanksgiving celebration of the Garo community. It is dedicated to Misi Saljong, the Sun God, and expresses gratitude for a bountiful harvest.The four-day Golden Jubilee celebrations, held from November 11 to 14, featured traditional dances, indigenous games, folk performances, cultural exhibitions and competitions involving participating contingents.