Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

UP: Girl climbs mobile tower, demands to marry her boyfriend

Sun, 15 November 2026
Share:
12:29
image
A girl aged about 18 climbed a mobile tower in Baithwalia village of Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district on Sunday morning, insisting that she be allowed to marry her boyfriend, the police said.

The girl threatened to jump off the tower if her family refused to accept her demand, triggering panic among her family members and drawing a large crowd to the spot.

The police said she was in a relationship with a youth from Shishgarh village and wanted to marry him. However, her family reportedly opposed the relationship as the youth belonged to a different caste.

Upset over the family's refusal, the girl allegedly left home at around 5 am on the pretext of going to relieve herself and climbed the mobile tower near the village, located in the Nichlaul police station area.

On receiving information, a police team reached the spot and, along with family members, tried to persuade her to come down. After sustained efforts, she safely descended from the tower.

The police subsequently took her to the police station for questioning.

TOP STORIES

India vs NZ 5th ODI Live Scores: Siraj strikes; New Zealand lose 1st wicket
India vs NZ 5th ODI Live Scores: Siraj strikes; New Zealand lose 1st wicket

Historic! SpaceX catches Starship in launch tower arms
Historic! SpaceX catches Starship in launch tower arms

SpaceX has achieved a landmark feat by successfully catching its Starship spacecraft upright in the mechanical arms of its launch tower, 'Mechazilla', after returning from orbit. This unprecedented manoeuvre marks a significant step...

LIVE! Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight returns to Pune due to snag
LIVE! Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight returns to Pune due to snag

Severe cyclone likely over Bay of Bengal by Nov 17
Severe cyclone likely over Bay of Bengal by Nov 17

A depression in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by November 17, bringing heavy rainfall to coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with moderate rains also anticipated in other parts of the...

Princess Kate to visit India in first post-recovery trip
Princess Kate to visit India in first post-recovery trip

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are set to undertake their first joint overseas visit since the Princess announced her cancer diagnosis, travelling to Mumbai for the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards...