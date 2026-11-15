Two cattle smugglers killed in encounter with police in Haryana

11:47

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Two of the injured, identified as Sabir and Gabbar alias Hadiya, succumbed to their injuries, while Tahir is undergoing treatment.



During the operation, the police recovered one pickup vehicle loaded with seven cows, three country-made pistols of .315 bore, three live cartridges and five empty cartridges, they added.



"We have kept the bodies in a mortuary and informed the families. A magisterial inquiry has been initiated into the matter", a spokesperson of the Nuh police said.

Two cattle smugglers were killed while another was injured in a brief encounter with police in Nuh early Sunday, an official said.The encounter took place between cattle smugglers and the Crime Investigation Agency team of the Ferozpur Jhirka police, led by sub-inspector Mahendra Singh, at 4:30 am.During the exchange of fire, three people sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to the Nalhar Medical College.